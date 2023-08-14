In a match slated for Monday, Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 12 in rankings) will take on Karolina Muchova (No. 17) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

In the Round of 64, Muchova is favored over Haddad Maia, with -210 odds against the underdog's +160.

Karolina Muchova vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Karolina Muchova vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Muchova has a 67.7% chance to win.

Karolina Muchova Beatriz Haddad Maia -210 Odds to Win Match +160 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 56.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.9

Karolina Muchova vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Trends and Insights

Muchova last played on August 10, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open, and the match ended in a 1-6, 6-4, 4-6 loss to No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek .

In her last match on August 9, 2023, Haddad Maia was defeated 5-7, 7-5, 3-6 against Leylah Annie Fernandez in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.

Muchova has played 46 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 22.7 games per match.

Muchova has played 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.9 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Haddad Maia has played 52 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.6% of the games. She averages 22.3 games per match and 10.2 games per set.

Haddad Maia is averaging 22.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set through 31 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In the only match between Muchova and Haddad Maia dating back to 2015, in the J&T Banka Ostrava Open Round of 32, Muchova was victorious 6-4, 6-4.

Muchova has won two sets versus Haddad Maia (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Haddad Maia's zero.

Muchova has the advantage in 20 total games versus Haddad Maia, claiming 12 of them.

Muchova and Haddad Maia have played one time, averaging 20 games and two sets per match.

