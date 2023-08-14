Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Braves - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 125 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .237 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (32 of 64), Higashioka has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (14.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, Higashioka has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 16 games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.216
|AVG
|.255
|.260
|OBP
|.287
|.443
|SLG
|.343
|10
|XBH
|5
|5
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|16
|29/6
|K/BB
|29/5
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fried makes the start for the Braves, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.50, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
