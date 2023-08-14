The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 125 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Marlins.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .237 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (32 of 64), Higashioka has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (14.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.5% of his games this season, Higashioka has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 16 games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .216 AVG .255 .260 OBP .287 .443 SLG .343 10 XBH 5 5 HR 2 14 RBI 16 29/6 K/BB 29/5 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings