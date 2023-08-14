In the Western & Southern Open Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 28-ranked Anhelina Kalinina against No. 36 Lin Zhu.

Kalinina has -120 odds to earn a win against Zhu (-110).

Lin Zhu vs. Anhelina Kalinina Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Lin Zhu vs. Anhelina Kalinina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anhelina Kalinina has a 54.5% chance to win.

Lin Zhu Anhelina Kalinina -110 Odds to Win Match -120 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 49.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.3

Lin Zhu vs. Anhelina Kalinina Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the National Bank Open, Zhu was beaten by No. 23-ranked Karolina Pliskova, 3-6, 7-6, 2-6, in the Round of 64.

In her most recent match in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open, Kalinina was defeated 4-6, 6-7 versus Sloane Stephens.

Zhu has played 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.3 games per match.

Zhu has played 21.8 games per match in her 32 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In her 42 matches in the past year across all court types, Kalinina is averaging 21.7 games per match while winning 49.6% of those games.

Kalinina has averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.7 games per set through 26 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 49.8% of those games.

This is the first time that Zhu and Kalinina have played in the last five years.

