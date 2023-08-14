In the Western & Southern Open Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 93-ranked Alexander Shevchenko against No. 39 Lorenzo Sonego.

In this Round of 64 matchup, Sonego is the favorite (-225) versus Shevchenko (+175) .

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Alexander Shevchenko Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Alexander Shevchenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Sonego has a 69.2% chance to win.

Lorenzo Sonego Alexander Shevchenko -225 Odds to Win Match +175 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 55.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.3

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Alexander Shevchenko Trends and Insights

Sonego lost 6-7, 0-6 versus Andy Murray in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers (his last match).

Shevchenko will look to stay on track after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over No. 98-ranked Diego Schwartzman in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Sonego has played 58 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 25.2 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

Sonego has played 24.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 36 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Shevchenko is averaging 22.7 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 38 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.5% of those games.

Shevchenko is averaging 22.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 21 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Sonego and Shevchenko have not played each other since 2015.

