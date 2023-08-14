Lorenzo Sonego vs. Alexander Shevchenko: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Western & Southern Open
In the Western & Southern Open Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 93-ranked Alexander Shevchenko against No. 39 Lorenzo Sonego.
In this Round of 64 matchup, Sonego is the favorite (-225) versus Shevchenko (+175) .
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Alexander Shevchenko Match Information
- Tournament: The Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 14
- Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Alexander Shevchenko Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lorenzo Sonego has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Lorenzo Sonego
|Alexander Shevchenko
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+175
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|36.4%
|55.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.3
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Alexander Shevchenko Trends and Insights
- Sonego lost 6-7, 0-6 versus Andy Murray in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers (his last match).
- Shevchenko will look to stay on track after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over No. 98-ranked Diego Schwartzman in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Sonego has played 58 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 25.2 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Sonego has played 24.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 36 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Shevchenko is averaging 22.7 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 38 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.5% of those games.
- Shevchenko is averaging 22.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 21 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Sonego and Shevchenko have not played each other since 2015.
