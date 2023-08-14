Mackenzie McDonald vs. Yannick Hanfmann: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Western & Southern Open
No. 59-ranked Mackenzie McDonald will take on No. 50 Yannick Hanfmann in the Western & Southern Open Round of 64 on Monday, August 14.
In this Round of 64 matchup, McDonald is favored (-250) versus Hanfmann (+190) .
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Yannick Hanfmann Match Information
- Tournament: The Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 14
- Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Yannick Hanfmann Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Mackenzie McDonald
|Yannick Hanfmann
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|55.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.2
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Yannick Hanfmann Trends and Insights
- In his previous tournament, the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, McDonald was beaten by No. 37-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 4-6, 2-6, in the quarterfinals.
- In the Generali Open (his last tournament), Hanfmann was taken down in the Round of 16 by No. 67-ranked Arthur Rinderknech, 6-7, 3-6.
- McDonald has played 64 matches over the past year across all court types, and 23.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, McDonald has played 46 matches over the past year, totaling 23.1 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.8% of games.
- In his 55 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Hanfmann is averaging 23.8 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.9% of those games.
- On hard courts, Hanfmann has played seven matches and averaged 28.9 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and 11.2 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, McDonald and Hanfmann have not played against each other.
