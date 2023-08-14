No. 59-ranked Mackenzie McDonald will take on No. 50 Yannick Hanfmann in the Western & Southern Open Round of 64 on Monday, August 14.

In this Round of 64 matchup, McDonald is favored (-250) versus Hanfmann (+190) .

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Yannick Hanfmann Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Yannick Hanfmann Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 71.4% chance to win.

Mackenzie McDonald Yannick Hanfmann -250 Odds to Win Match +190 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 55.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.2

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Yannick Hanfmann Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, McDonald was beaten by No. 37-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 4-6, 2-6, in the quarterfinals.

In the Generali Open (his last tournament), Hanfmann was taken down in the Round of 16 by No. 67-ranked Arthur Rinderknech, 6-7, 3-6.

McDonald has played 64 matches over the past year across all court types, and 23.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, McDonald has played 46 matches over the past year, totaling 23.1 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.8% of games.

In his 55 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Hanfmann is averaging 23.8 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.9% of those games.

On hard courts, Hanfmann has played seven matches and averaged 28.9 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and 11.2 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, McDonald and Hanfmann have not played against each other.

