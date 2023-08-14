Madison Keys (No. 15 ranking) will meet Elise Mertens (No. 29) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, August 14.

In the Round of 64, Keys is the favorite against Mertens, with -275 odds against the underdog's +210.

Madison Keys vs. Elise Mertens Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Madison Keys vs. Elise Mertens Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Keys has a 73.3% chance to win.

Madison Keys Elise Mertens -275 Odds to Win Match +210 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 55.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.2

Madison Keys vs. Elise Mertens Trends and Insights

Keys is coming off a loss to Jasmine Paolini in the at the National Bank Open, falling - (retired).

In her last match in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open, Mertens went down 4-6, 2-6 against Daria Kasatkina.

Keys has played 51 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 20.2 games per match.

Keys has played 32 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 20.2 games per match.

Mertens has averaged 20.6 games per match through her 46 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 55.4% of the games.

Mertens has played 34 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 19.8 games per match and 8.8 games per set while winning 56.1% of games.

In the lone match between Keys and Mertens dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 32, Keys was victorious 7-5, 6-3.

In two head-to-head sets between Keys and Mertens, Keys has yet to drop any of them.

Keys has the advantage in 21 total games versus Mertens, capturing 13 of them.

Mertens and Keys have squared off one time, and they have averaged 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

