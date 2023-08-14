On Monday, Katerina Siniakova (No. 46 in the world) meets Marketa Vondrousova (No. 10) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

Vondrousova is getting -450 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 32 versus Siniakova (+310).

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Katerina Siniakova Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Katerina Siniakova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has an 81.8% chance to win.

Marketa Vondrousova Katerina Siniakova -450 Odds to Win Match +310 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 61 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Katerina Siniakova Trends and Insights

Vondrousova was defeated 3-6, 0-6 against Cori Gauff in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open (her last match).

Siniakova is coming off a 6-4, 2-6, 3-6 loss to No. 18-ranked Liudmila Samsonova in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open.

Through 39 matches over the past year (across all court types), Vondrousova has played 20.5 games per match and won 58.5% of them.

In her 19 matches on hard courts over the past year, Vondrousova has played an average of 20.1 games.

Siniakova has played 32 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.7 games per match and winning 51.6% of those games.

On hard courts, Siniakova has played 23 matches and averaged 22.3 games per match and 10.7 games per set.

On September 22, 2018, Vondrousova and Siniakova met in the 2018 WTA Wuhan, China Women Singles qualifying round. Siniakova came out on top 6-1, 6-1.

Siniakova has won two sets versus Vondrousova (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Vondrousova's zero.

Siniakova has the advantage in 14 total games against Vondrousova, winning 12 of them.

In their one match against each other, Vondrousova and Siniakova are averaging 14.0 games and 2.0 sets.

