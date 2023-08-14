In the Western & Southern Open Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 12-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime versus No. 38 Matteo Berrettini.

In the Round of 64, Berrettini is the favorite against Auger-Aliassime, with -225 odds against the underdog's +175.

Matteo Berrettini vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Matteo Berrettini vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Berrettini has a 69.2% chance to win.

Matteo Berrettini Felix Auger-Aliassime -225 Odds to Win Match +175 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

Matteo Berrettini vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Trends and Insights

Berrettini is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 8-ranked Jannik Sinner, 4-6, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

In his most recent match on August 8, 2023, Auger-Aliassime came up short 4-6, 4-6 against Max Purcell in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Berrettini has played 27 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 27.3 games per match (20.7 in best-of-three matches).

Berrettini has played 27.7 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 19 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Auger-Aliassime is averaging 24.8 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 50 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 53.4% of those games.

Auger-Aliassime has played 44 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.5 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set while winning 54.3% of games.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Berrettini and Auger-Aliassime have split 1-1. Auger-Aliassime claimed their last clash on August 19, 2021, winning 6-4, 6-3.

Berrettini and Auger-Aliassime have been equally matched, each winning three of six sets versus the other.

Berrettini and Auger-Aliassime have matched up in 61 total games, with Berrettini winning 31 and Auger-Aliassime claiming 30.

Auger-Aliassime and Berrettini have played two times, and they have averaged 30.5 games and 3.0 sets per match.

