In the Western & Southern Open Round of 64 on Monday, No. 44-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic takes on No. 14 Tommy Paul.

Compared to the underdog Kecmanovic (+145), Paul is the favorite (-190) to advance to the Round of 32.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Tommy Paul Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Tommy Paul Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 65.5% chance to win.

Miomir Kecmanovic Tommy Paul +145 Odds to Win Match -190 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 44.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Tommy Paul Trends and Insights

Kecmanovic is coming off a loss to No. 17-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, 7-5, 3-6, 0-6, in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

In the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers (his previous tournament), Paul was taken down in the semifinals by No. 8-ranked Jannik Sinner, 4-6, 4-6.

Kecmanovic has played 56 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 24.2 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 32 matches on hard courts over the past year, Kecmanovic has played an average of 24.5 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Paul has played 59 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 27.2 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.1% of those games.

Through 38 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Paul has averaged 26.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 53.7% of those games.

Kecmanovic has a 2-0 record versus Paul. Their last meeting was a 7-6, 7-5, 7-6 victory for Kecmanovic in the Australian Open Round of 64 on January 18, 2022.

In five sets between Kecmanovic and Paul, Kecmanovic has yet to lose one.

Kecmanovic and Paul have matched up for 56 total games, and Kecmanovic has won more often, capturing 33 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Kecmanovic and Paul are averaging 28.0 games and 2.5 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.