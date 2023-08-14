Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Braves - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.324 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .202.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 30 of 68 games this year (44.1%), including eight multi-hit games (11.8%).
- In 5.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.0% of his games this year, Cabrera has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (7.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.200
|AVG
|.204
|.231
|OBP
|.294
|.320
|SLG
|.282
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|14
|23/3
|K/BB
|27/13
|3
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves will send Fried (3-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 2.50 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
