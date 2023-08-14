On Monday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.324 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .202.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 30 of 68 games this year (44.1%), including eight multi-hit games (11.8%).

In 5.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Cabrera has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (7.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .200 AVG .204 .231 OBP .294 .320 SLG .282 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 9 RBI 14 23/3 K/BB 27/13 3 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings