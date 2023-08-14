On Monday, Petra Kvitova (No. 9 in the world) takes on Anna Blinkova (No. 34) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

In this Round of 64 match, Kvitova is favored (-400) against Blinkova (+290) .

Petra Kvitova vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Petra Kvitova vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has an 80.0% chance to win.

Petra Kvitova Anna Blinkova -400 Odds to Win Match +290 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 59.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.7

Petra Kvitova vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights

Kvitova is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 13-ranked Belinda Bencic, 7-6, 3-6, 1-6, in the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open.

In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open, Blinkova was defeated 2-6, 5-7 against Daria Kasatkina.

Kvitova has played 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.4 games per match.

On hard courts, Kvitova has played 37 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.9 games per match while winning 54.3% of games.

Blinkova is averaging 21.8 games per match in her 56 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.0% of those games.

Blinkova is averaging 21.9 games per match and 9.8 games per set through 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Kvitova and Blinkova have not met on the court.

