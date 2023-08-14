Petra Martic (No. 36 ranking) will take on Emma Navarro (No. 53) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, August 14.

In this Round of 64 match versus Navarro (-110), Martic is favored to win with -120 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Petra Martic vs. Emma Navarro Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Petra Martic vs. Emma Navarro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Martic has a 54.5% chance to win.

Petra Martic Emma Navarro -120 Odds to Win Match -110 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 50.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Petra Martic vs. Emma Navarro Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the National Bank Open, Martic was defeated by No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, 3-6, 6-7, in the Round of 32.

Navarro will look to stay on track after a 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 victory over No. 103-ranked Rebecca Marino in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Martic has played 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.2 games per match.

In her 26 matches on hard courts over the past year, Martic has played an average of 21.8 games.

In her 23 matches in the past year across all court types, Navarro is averaging 19.4 games per match and winning 50.3% of those games.

Navarro has played seven matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.6 games per match and 8.9 games per set while winning 47.7% of games.

This is the first time that Martic and Navarro have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.