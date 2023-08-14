In the Western & Southern Open Round of 64 on Monday, No. 24-ranked Qinwen Zheng takes on No. 74 Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Compared to the underdog Sasnovich (+175), Zheng is the favorite (-225) to advance to the Round of 32.

Qinwen Zheng vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Qinwen Zheng vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Qinwen Zheng has a 69.2% chance to win.

Qinwen Zheng Aliaksandra Sasnovich -225 Odds to Win Match +175 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 57 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43

Qinwen Zheng vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the National Bank Open, Zheng was beaten by No. 18-ranked Liudmila Samsonova, 3-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32.

Sasnovich will look to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-7, 7-6 victory over No. 47-ranked Alycia Parks in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Zheng has played 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.6 games per match.

Through 31 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Zheng has played 21.1 games per match and won 55.3% of them.

Sasnovich has averaged 22.6 games per match in her 40 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 48.6% of the games.

Sasnovich is averaging 23.6 games per match and 9.7 games per set in 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Zheng and Sasnovich have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Australian Open Round of 128. Zheng was victorious in that match 6-3, 1-6, 7-6.

Zheng and Sasnovich have matched up in three total sets, with Zheng claiming two of them and Sasnovich one.

Sasnovich has taken 15 games (51.7% win rate) versus Zheng, who has secured 14 games.

Zheng and Sasnovich have matched up one time, averaging 29.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

