In the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, Roman Safiullin (ranked No. 51) faces Nicolas Jarry (No. 27).

Jarry is favored (-175) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Safiullin, who is +135.

Roman Safiullin vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Roman Safiullin vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 63.6% chance to win.

Roman Safiullin Nicolas Jarry +135 Odds to Win Match -175 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 46.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.8

Roman Safiullin vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights

Safiullin most recently hit the court on July 11, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon, and the matchup finished in a 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 8-ranked Jannik Sinner .

In his most recent match on August 8, 2023, Jarry lost 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 versus Ugo Humbert in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Through 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Safiullin has played 24.5 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.6% of them.

Safiullin has played 23.8 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 23 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Jarry has played 57 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 25.5 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.5% of those games.

Jarry is averaging 25.3 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 21 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Safiullin and Jarry have played once dating back to 2015, in the Mutua Madrid Open Round of 128. Safiullin claimed victory in that matchup 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Safiullin has won two versus Jarry (66.7%), while Jarry has clinched one.

Safiullin has the advantage in 26 total games versus Jarry, capturing 15 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Safiullin and Jarry are averaging 26.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

