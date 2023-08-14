In the Western & Southern Open Round of 64 on Monday, No. 32-ranked Sebastian Korda faces No. 15 Borna Coric.

Korda is getting -190 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 32 against Coric (+145).

Sebastian Korda vs. Borna Coric Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Sebastian Korda vs. Borna Coric Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 65.5% chance to win.

Sebastian Korda Borna Coric -190 Odds to Win Match +145 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 55 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45

Sebastian Korda vs. Borna Coric Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on August 9, 2023 (his most recent match), Korda was defeated by Aleksandar Vukic 3-6, 6-4, 6-7.

In the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers (his last tournament), Coric was taken down in the Round of 64 by No. 62-ranked Vukic, 2-6, 3-6.

Korda has played 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 26.5 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches).

Through 34 matches over the past year on hard courts, Korda has played 26.6 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.7% of them.

In the past 12 months, Coric has played 45 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.7% of the games. He averages 25.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Coric has averaged 23.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 28 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.2% of those games.

Korda and Coric have not competed against each other since 2015.

