Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No. 30) will take on Sloane Stephens (No. 38) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, August 14.

Stephens carries -200 odds to bring home a victory versus Cocciaretto (+155).

Sloane Stephens vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Sloane Stephens vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sloane Stephens has a 66.7% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Elisabetta Cocciaretto -200 Odds to Win Match +155 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

Sloane Stephens vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the National Bank Open, Stephens was defeated by No. 4-ranked Elena Rybakina, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 16.

On July 30, 2023, Cocciaretto won her most recent match, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, over Clara Burel in the finals of the Ladies Open Lausanne.

Stephens has played 40 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 20.7 games per match.

Through 25 matches over the past year on hard courts, Stephens has played 19.7 games per match and won 48.8% of them.

Cocciaretto is averaging 21.8 games per match in her 42 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.1% of those games.

Cocciaretto has averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set in 24 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.1% of those games.

This is the first time that Stephens and Cocciaretto have matched up in the last five years.

