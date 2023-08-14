In the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, Veronika Kudermetova (ranked No. 16) takes on Venus Williams.

In this Round of 64 match against Williams (+500), Kudermetova is favored with -800 odds.

Venus Williams vs. Veronika Kudermetova Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Venus Williams vs. Veronika Kudermetova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has an 88.9% chance to win.

Venus Williams Veronika Kudermetova +500 Odds to Win Match -800 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 88.9% 34.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.7

Venus Williams vs. Veronika Kudermetova Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the National Bank Open, Williams was eliminated by No. 15-ranked Madison Keys, 2-6, 5-7, in the Round of 64.

In her most recent match in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon, Kudermetova was defeated 3-6, 3-6 against Marketa Vondrousova.

Williams has played nine matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.9 games per match.

Williams has played 21.8 games per match in her five matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past year, Kudermetova has played 56 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.6% of the games. She averages 20.8 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Kudermetova has played 33 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 20.2 games per match and 9.5 games per set while winning 54.2% of games.

This is the first time that Williams and Kudermetova have played in the last five years.

