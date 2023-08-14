On Monday, Victoria Azarenka (No. 19 in the world) meets Barbora Krejcikova (No. 11) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

With -130 odds, Azarenka is favored over Krejcikova (+100) in this match.

Victoria Azarenka vs. Barbora Krejcikova Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 14

Monday, August 14 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Victoria Azarenka vs. Barbora Krejcikova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has a 56.5% chance to win.

Victoria Azarenka Barbora Krejcikova -130 Odds to Win Match +100 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 50.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.6

Victoria Azarenka vs. Barbora Krejcikova Trends and Insights

In the of the National Bank Open on August 8, 2023, Azarenka lost her last match, falling - (retired) against Sloane Stephens.

In her last match, which was slated for July 6, 2023 at the Wimbledon, Krejcikova was eliminated against Mirra Andreeva via walkover.

Through 43 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Azarenka has played 21.3 games per match and won 54.3% of them.

Azarenka has played 30 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.4 games per match.

In the past year, Krejcikova has played 52 total matches (across all court types), winning 56.3% of the games. She averages 20.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Krejcikova is averaging 20.9 games per match and 9.5 games per set in 37 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In two head-to-head meetings, Azarenka and Krejcikova have split 1-1. Krejcikova came out on top in their most recent battle on January 22, 2022, winning 6-2, 6-2.

Krejcikova has taken three sets versus Azarenka (good for a 60.0% win percentage), compared to Azarenka's two.

Krejcikova has the upper hand in 39 total games against Azarenka, capturing 21 of them.

Azarenka and Krejcikova have faced off two times, averaging 19.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

