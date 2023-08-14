Monday's game features the Atlanta Braves (75-42) and the New York Yankees (60-58) squaring off at Truist Park (on August 14) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Braves.

The probable pitchers are Max Fried (3-1) for the Braves and Clarke Schmidt (8-6) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Yankees' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Yankees have won in 15, or 39.5%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (511 total), New York is the 21st-highest scoring team in the majors.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule