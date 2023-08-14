In the series opener on Monday, August 14, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (75-42) take on Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (60-58). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The Yankees are +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Braves (-210). The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (3-1, 2.50 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (8-6, 4.23 ERA)

Yankees vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 67, or 64.4%, of the 104 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 24-10 (winning 70.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 5-5 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Yankees have been victorious in 15, or 39.5%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+140) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+150) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+280)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 4th Win AL East +30000 - 5th

