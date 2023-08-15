Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Braves - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.469 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Braves.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 53 walks while batting .284.
- Judge has gotten at least one hit in 63.1% of his games this season (41 of 65), with more than one hit 15 times (23.1%).
- He has gone deep in 27.7% of his games in 2023, and 7.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this year (26 of 65), with two or more RBI 13 times (20.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 58.5% of his games this season (38 of 65), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.213
|AVG
|.369
|.338
|OBP
|.504
|.434
|SLG
|.854
|11
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|14
|19
|RBI
|26
|46/24
|K/BB
|30/29
|1
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.64 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.64), 35th in WHIP (1.244), and 55th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
