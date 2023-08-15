Adam Duvall, with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, August 15 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Tigers.

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .251 with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

In 31 of 54 games this season (57.4%) Duvall has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Duvall has had an RBI in 22 games this season (40.7%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 23 .287 AVG .203 .347 OBP .289 .556 SLG .481 16 XBH 12 6 HR 5 24 RBI 11 38/9 K/BB 27/7 1 SB 3

