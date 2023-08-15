Adrian Mannarino vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Western & Southern Open
Adrian Mannarino (No. 32 ranking) will meet Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 14) in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday, August 15.
In this Round of 32 match against Mannarino (+145), Auger-Aliassime is favored to win with -190 odds.
Adrian Mannarino vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Match Information
- Tournament: The Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 15
- Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Adrian Mannarino vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Felix Auger-Aliassime has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Adrian Mannarino
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|+145
|Odds to Win Match
|-190
|40.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|65.5%
|45.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.9
Adrian Mannarino vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime Trends and Insights
- By taking down No. 53-ranked Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday, Mannarino advanced to the Round of 32.
- Auger-Aliassime beat Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Monday.
- Through 56 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Mannarino has played 24.1 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.7% of them.
- On hard courts, Mannarino has played 34 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.5 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.8% of games.
- In his 50 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Auger-Aliassime is averaging 24.8 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.4% of those games.
- Auger-Aliassime has played 44 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 24.5 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set while winning 54.3% of games.
- Mannarino and Auger-Aliassime have not matched up against each other since 2015.
