On Tuesday, Jeffrey John Wolf (No. 44 in the world) takes on Alex de Minaur (No. 12) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

In this Round of 64 matchup against Wolf (+130), de Minaur is favored to win with -165 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Alex de Minaur vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 15

Tuesday, August 15 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alex de Minaur vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 62.3% chance to win.

Alex de Minaur Jeffrey John Wolf -165 Odds to Win Match +130 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alex de Minaur vs. Jeffrey John Wolf Trends and Insights

In the finals of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on August 13, 2023 (his most recent match), de Minaur lost to Jannik Sinner 4-6, 1-6.

In the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers (his most recent tournament), Wolf was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 37-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 0-6, 2-6.

In his 56 matches over the past year across all court types, de Minaur has played an average of 23.5 games (21.4 in best-of-three matches).

de Minaur has played 23.8 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 37 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Wolf has played 60 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 24.1 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.0% of those games.

Wolf is averaging 24.3 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 42 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

On October 20, 2022, de Minaur and Wolf met in the Stockholm Open Round of 16. de Minaur came out on top 6-4, 6-2.

de Minaur and Wolf have competed in two sets against each other, with de Minaur claiming two of them.

de Minaur and Wolf have matched up in 18 total games, with de Minaur winning 12 and Wolf claiming six.

In their one match against each other, de Minaur and Wolf are averaging 18 games and two sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.