Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Braves - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Billy McKinney (.321 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Braves.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is batting .229 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
- McKinney has gotten a hit in 24 of 43 games this season (55.8%), including three multi-hit games (7.0%).
- Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (14.0%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this season (23.3%), McKinney has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 17 of 43 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|18
|.262
|AVG
|.189
|.342
|OBP
|.302
|.600
|SLG
|.208
|9
|XBH
|1
|6
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|3
|14/8
|K/BB
|20/8
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.64 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.64), 35th in WHIP (1.244), and 55th in K/9 (6.7).
