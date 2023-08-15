No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will take on No. 55 Jordan Thompson in the Western & Southern Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, August 15.

In this Round of 32 match, Alcaraz is the favorite (-1000) against Thompson (+575) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jordan Thompson Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 15

Tuesday, August 15 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jordan Thompson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 90.9% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Jordan Thompson -1000 Odds to Win Match +575 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.8% 63.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jordan Thompson Trends and Insights

Alcaraz was defeated 3-6, 6-4, 3-6 against Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers (his most recent match).

Thompson won 7-6, 7-6 against John Isner in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Through 72 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Alcaraz has played 25.2 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 59.1% of them.

Alcaraz has played 32 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 25.2 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Thompson has played 45 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.3% of the games. He averages 25.3 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

Thompson has played 28 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.9 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set while winning 53.4% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Alcaraz and Thompson have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.