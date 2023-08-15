The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Braves.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu has 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 37 walks while batting .241.
  • LeMahieu will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 over the course of his last outings.
  • LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 66 of 97 games this year (68.0%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (16.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in eight games this year (8.2%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 23.7% of his games this season (23 of 97), with more than one RBI six times (6.2%).
  • He has scored in 31 of 97 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 45
.258 AVG .222
.341 OBP .286
.429 SLG .311
18 XBH 10
6 HR 2
20 RBI 9
47/21 K/BB 42/16
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Braves' 3.90 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.64 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 24th, 1.244 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 55th.
