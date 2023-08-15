In the Western & Southern Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 8-ranked Andrey Rublev versus No. 60 Emil Ruusuvuori.

Rublev carries -300 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 over Ruusuvuori (+225).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 15

Tuesday, August 15 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 75.0% chance to win.

Emil Ruusuvuori Andrey Rublev +225 Odds to Win Match -300 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 41.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Monday, Ruusuvuori advanced past No. 77-ranked Corentin Moutet, 6-4, 6-2.

In his most recent match in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, Rublev was defeated 4-6, 3-6 versus Mackenzie McDonald.

Ruusuvuori has played 59 matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.1 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

Through 39 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Ruusuvuori has played 22.6 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.4% of them.

Rublev has averaged 26.6 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 79 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 54.3% of the games.

Rublev has averaged 25.6 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set through 45 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.8% of those games.

Rublev has taken down Ruusuvuori two times in two matches. Rublev secured the win in their most recent match 6-2, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in the Round of 64 of the Australian Open on January 18, 2023.

Rublev has taken five sets against Ruusuvuori (good for a 83.3% win rate), compared to Ruusuvuori's one.

Rublev has the advantage in 60 total games versus Ruusuvuori, capturing 36 of them.

In two matches between Ruusuvuori and Rublev, they have played 30.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.