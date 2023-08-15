The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .205 with nine doubles, 18 home runs and 26 walks.

Stanton has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 17 games this season, he has homered (24.6%, and 6.4% of his trips to the dish).

Stanton has driven in a run in 26 games this season (37.7%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40.6% of his games this year (28 of 69), with two or more runs four times (5.8%).

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .198 AVG .211 .271 OBP .294 .437 SLG .469 12 XBH 15 9 HR 9 23 RBI 22 32/12 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 0

