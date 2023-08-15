Gleyber Torres and his .413 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (79 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Atlanta Braves and Bryce Elder on August 15 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 119 hits and an OBP of .334, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .437.

In 85 of 117 games this season (72.6%) Torres has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).

He has gone deep in 17 games this year (14.5%), homering in 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Torres has had an RBI in 32 games this year (27.4%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 50 times this year (42.7%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 53 .271 AVG .263 .349 OBP .318 .480 SLG .392 22 XBH 16 13 HR 5 30 RBI 19 35/28 K/BB 33/18 7 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings