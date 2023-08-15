Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Braves - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Harrison Bader (batting .316 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .265 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Bader has had a hit in 45 of 69 games this season (65.2%), including multiple hits 14 times (20.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 69), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Bader has an RBI in 22 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year (30 of 69), with two or more runs six times (8.7%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|31
|.260
|AVG
|.272
|.300
|OBP
|.301
|.427
|SLG
|.386
|13
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|23/6
|K/BB
|20/5
|7
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.90 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.64 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 24th, 1.244 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
