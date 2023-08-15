In the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday, Thanasi Kokkinakis (ranked No. 78) takes on Hubert Hurkacz (No. 20).

With -225 odds, Hurkacz is the favorite against Kokkinakis (+175) in this match.

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 15

Tuesday, August 15 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 69.2% chance to win.

Hubert Hurkacz Thanasi Kokkinakis -225 Odds to Win Match +175 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 55.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.6

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers on August 10, 2023 (his most recent match), Hurkacz lost to Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-7, 6-7.

Kokkinakis made it to the Round of 64 by beating No. 68-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan 5-7, 7-6, 6-2 on Sunday.

Hurkacz has played 57 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 30.7 games per match (27.5 in best-of-three matches).

Hurkacz has played 29.0 games per match (26.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 38 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past 12 months, Kokkinakis has played 40 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.5% of the games. He averages 27.6 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set.

Kokkinakis has played 31 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 28.2 games per match (27.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set while winning 51.5% of games.

In the one match between Hurkacz and Kokkinakis dating back to 2015, in the Miami Open presented by Itau Round of 64, Hurkacz won 6-7, 7-6, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Hurkacz has taken two against Kokkinakis (66.7%), while Kokkinakis has clinched one.

Hurkacz and Kokkinakis have squared off in 39 total games, with Hurkacz winning 20 and Kokkinakis securing 19.

Kokkinakis and Hurkacz have squared off one time, and they have averaged 39.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

