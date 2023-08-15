Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the New York Jets are seventh in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1800.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +250
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
New York Betting Insights
- New York went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- Jets games hit the over five out of 17 times last season.
- Defensively, New York was a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by allowing just 311.1 yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).
- Last season the Jets were 3-5 at home and 4-5 away.
- New York won just twice when favored (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.
- In the AFC East the Jets won just two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 5-7.
Jets Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his passes, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year.
- On the ground, Rodgers scored one touchdown and accumulated 94 yards.
- Dalvin Cook rushed for 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games for the Vikings last season.
- In the passing game, Cook scored two touchdowns, with 39 receptions for 295 yards.
- In 17 games a season ago, Garrett Wilson had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
- In 17 games played with the Packers, Allen Lazard had 60 receptions for 788 yards (46.4 per game) and six touchdowns.
- C.J. Mosley compiled one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.
Jets Player Futures
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of August 15 at 5:17 AM ET.
