Breanna Stewart leads the New York Liberty (24-6) into a matchup with the Las Vegas Aces (27-3), one game after going off for 42 points in a 100-89 victory over the Fever, on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Prime Video.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Prime Video

Prime Video Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Aces

New York's 88.5 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 79.6 Las Vegas gives up to opponents.

New York's 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than Las Vegas has given up to its opponents (42.4%).

The Liberty have compiled an 18-3 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 42.4% from the field.

New York shoots 38.0% from beyond the arc this season. That's 4.0 percentage points higher than Las Vegas has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (34.0%).

The Liberty have a 19-2 record when the team makes more than 34.0% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas and New York rebound at around the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 3.3 fewer rebounds per game.

Liberty Recent Performance

While the Liberty are posting 88.5 points per game in 2023, they have improved that mark over their last 10 games, amassing 89.2 a contest.

In its last 10 games, New York is surrendering 77.4 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than its season average (80.7).

The Liberty are sinking 12.2 treys per contest with a 37.7% three-point percentage over their previous 10 games, compared to their season averages of 11.1 and 38.0%.

