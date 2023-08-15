No. 182-ranked Lloyd Harris will face No. 70 Max Purcell in the Western & Southern Open Round of 64 on Tuesday, August 15.

Harris is favored (-125) in this match, compared to the underdog Purcell, who is +100.

Lloyd Harris vs. Max Purcell Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 15

Tuesday, August 15 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Lloyd Harris vs. Max Purcell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lloyd Harris has a 55.6% chance to win.

Lloyd Harris Max Purcell -125 Odds to Win Match +100 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 50.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.6

Lloyd Harris vs. Max Purcell Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the Citi Open, Harris was eliminated by No. 161-ranked Sho Shimabukuro, 4-6, 3-6, in the Round of 64.

Purcell advanced past Alexei Popyrin 6-7, 7-5, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Harris has played 21 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 26.9 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

Harris has played eight matches on hard courts over the past year, and 28.3 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

Purcell has played 24 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 25.9 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.8% of those games.

Purcell is averaging 24.8 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set in 16 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Harris and Purcell have played in the last five years.

