On Tuesday, Ann Li (No. 192 in the world) takes on Magda Linette (No. 23) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

In this Round of 64 match versus Li (+135), Linette is favored to win with -175 odds.

Magda Linette vs. Ann Li Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 15

Tuesday, August 15 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Magda Linette vs. Ann Li Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Magda Linette has a 63.6% chance to win.

Magda Linette Ann Li -175 Odds to Win Match +135 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 54.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.8

Magda Linette vs. Ann Li Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the National Bank Open, Linette was defeated by No. 19-ranked Victoria Azarenka, 3-6, 0-6, in the Round of 64.

Li is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 60-ranked Alize Cornet in the qualifying round on Sunday.

In her 48 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Linette has played an average of 21.9 games.

Linette has played 32 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.2 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Li has played 19 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.4% of the games. She averages 19.8 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

Li is averaging 20.3 games per match and 9.2 games per set through 15 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Linette and Li have not matched up against each other since 2015.

