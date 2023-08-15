On Tuesday, Ons Jabeur (No. 5 in the world) faces Anhelina Kalinina (No. 28) in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open.

With -300 odds, Jabeur is favored over Kalinina (+225) for this match.

Ons Jabeur vs. Anhelina Kalinina Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 15

Tuesday, August 15 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Ons Jabeur vs. Anhelina Kalinina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 75.0% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Anhelina Kalinina -300 Odds to Win Match +225 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 58.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.2

Ons Jabeur vs. Anhelina Kalinina Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Jabeur was eliminated by No. 42-ranked Marketa Vondrousova, 4-6, 4-6, in the finals.

Kalinina was victorious 6-3, 7-5 against Lin Zhu in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Through 41 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Jabeur has played 21.3 games per match and won 55.6% of them.

On hard courts, Jabeur has played 17 matches over the past year, totaling 23.0 games per match while winning 52.4% of games.

Kalinina has played 40 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 48.9% of those games.

Kalinina has played 24 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.7 games per set while winning 48.6% of games.

Jabeur and Kalinina have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the Credit One Charleston Open quarterfinals. Jabeur was victorious in that bout 6-3, 6-2.

Jabeur and Kalinina have played two total sets, with Jabeur securing two of them and Kalinina zero.

Jabeur has captured 12 games (70.6% win rate) versus Kalinina, who has secured five games.

In one head-to-head match, Jabeur and Kalinina are averaging 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

