The Boston Red Sox, including Pablo Reyes and his .485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is hitting .313 with six doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Reyes has had a hit in 18 of 32 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits 11 times (34.4%).

He has hit a home run in one of 32 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Reyes has picked up an RBI in 18.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in nine of 32 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Nationals

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 11 .366 AVG .179 .395 OBP .258 .493 SLG .179 7 XBH 0 1 HR 0 12 RBI 1 11/4 K/BB 2/3 2 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings