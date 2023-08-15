When the Washington Nationals (53-66) play the Boston Red Sox (62-56) at Nationals Park on Tuesday, August 15 at 7:05 PM ET, C.J. Abrams will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Nationals have +140 odds to play spoiler. A 9.5-run total has been set in this contest.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta - BOS (8-6, 4.16 ERA) vs Josiah Gray - WSH (7-9, 3.69 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Red Sox versus Nationals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Red Sox (-165) in this matchup, means that you think the Red Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.06 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Rafael Devers hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 29 (54.7%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of their games).

Boston has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 44 wins in the 104 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 28-33 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+120) Trevor Story 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+105) Triston Casas 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 18th 5th Win AL East +25000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.