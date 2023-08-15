On Tuesday, Reese McGuire (.259 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Tigers.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is batting .274 with 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks.

McGuire has picked up a hit in 24 of 46 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

McGuire has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (23.9%), with more than one RBI in three of them (6.5%).

He has scored a run in nine games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 21 .296 AVG .245 .306 OBP .317 .394 SLG .358 7 XBH 4 0 HR 1 7 RBI 7 17/1 K/BB 19/6 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings