On Tuesday, Caroline Garcia (No. 6 in the world) faces Sloane Stephens (No. 38) in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open.

Garcia is the favorite (-120) in this match, compared to the underdog Stephens, who is -110.

Sloane Stephens vs. Caroline Garcia Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, August 15

Tuesday, August 15 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Sloane Stephens vs. Caroline Garcia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 54.5% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Caroline Garcia -110 Odds to Win Match -120 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 48.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.8

Sloane Stephens vs. Caroline Garcia Trends and Insights

Stephens defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Garcia is coming off a 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 defeat to No. 37-ranked Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open.

In her 40 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Stephens has played an average of 20.7 games.

Stephens has played 19.7 games per match in her 25 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past year, Garcia has played 63 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 54.1% of the games. She averages 23.3 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

On hard courts, Garcia has played 46 matches and averaged 23.1 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

When playing against Stephens, Garcia has a 2-1 record. They last met in the Round of 16 of the WTA Guadalajara 2, Mexico Women Singles 2022, on October 20, 2022, which was a 7-6, 7-5 win for Stephens.

In seven total sets against each other, Garcia has won four, while Stephens has secured three.

Garcia has taken 41 games (51.2% win rate) versus Stephens, who has claimed 39 games.

Stephens and Garcia have matched up three times, averaging 26.7 games and 2.3 sets per match.

