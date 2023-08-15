Trevor Story -- 4-for-4 with three doubles in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Washington Nationals, with Josiah Gray on the mound, on August 15 at 7:05 PM ET.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate (2022)

Story hit .238 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks.

Story reached base via a hit in 59 of 94 games last season (62.8%), including multiple hits in 22.3% of those games (21 of them).

He hit a home run in 14.9% of his games in 2022 (14 of 94), including 4% of his trips to the dish.

Story picked up an RBI in 35 games last year out of 94 (37.2%), including multiple RBIs in 16.0% of those games (15 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..

He came around to score 39 times in 94 games (41.5%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (10.6%).

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 45 GP 48 .251 AVG .226 .309 OBP .298 .532 SLG .344 24 XBH 14 12 HR 4 39 RBI 27 59/13 K/BB 63/19 3 SB 10

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)