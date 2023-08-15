Arthur Fils (No. 46) will take on Ugo Humbert (No. 33) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday, August 15.

In the Round of 64, Humbert is the favorite against Fils, with -150 odds against the underdog's +115.

Ugo Humbert vs. Arthur Fils Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 15

Tuesday, August 15 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Ugo Humbert vs. Arthur Fils Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ugo Humbert has a 60.0% chance to win.

Ugo Humbert Arthur Fils -150 Odds to Win Match +115 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 51 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49

Ugo Humbert vs. Arthur Fils Trends and Insights

Humbert most recently hit the court on August 9, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, and the match finished in a 6-7, 6-3, 3-6 defeat by No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz .

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Fils took home the victory against No. 63-ranked Zhizhen Zhang, winning 6-3, 6-3.

Through 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Humbert has played 24.5 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.3% of them.

Through 31 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Humbert has played 23.9 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.1% of them.

In his 35 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Fils is averaging 21.0 games per match (20.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.3% of those games.

Fils has averaged 19.5 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set in 13 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 56.9% of those games.

Humbert and Fils have met once dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Bordeaux, France Men Singles 2023 Round of 32. Humbert won that bout 6-2, 6-4.

In two total sets against each other, Humbert has won two, while Fils has claimed zero.

Humbert and Fils have competed in 18 total games, and Humbert has won more often, securing 12 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Humbert and Fils are averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

