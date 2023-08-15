In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Caroline Wozniacki will face Varvara Gracheva (No. 45) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

In this Round of 64 match against Gracheva (+115), Wozniacki is favored to win with -150 odds.

Varvara Gracheva vs. Caroline Wozniacki Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 15

Tuesday, August 15 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Varvara Gracheva vs. Caroline Wozniacki Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Wozniacki has a 60.0% chance to win.

Varvara Gracheva Caroline Wozniacki +115 Odds to Win Match -150 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 47.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.6

Varvara Gracheva vs. Caroline Wozniacki Trends and Insights

Gracheva remains in the tournament despite losing 3-6, 2-6 in the qualifying round versus Cristina Bucsa.

In her most recent match on August 9, 2023, Wozniacki came up short 2-6, 5-7 against Marketa Vondrousova in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.

Gracheva has played 59 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.8 games per match.

On hard courts, Gracheva has played 44 matches over the past year, totaling 21.5 games per match while winning 51.6% of games.

Wozniacki has played two matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 18.0 games per match and winning 52.8% of those games.

Through two matches on hard courts in the past year, Wozniacki has averaged 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set, winning 52.8% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Gracheva and Wozniacki have not played against each other.

