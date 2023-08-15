Mayar Sherif (No. 33) will face Xiyu Wang (No. 93) in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday, August 15.

In this Round of 64 matchup, Wang is favored (-150) versus Sherif (+115) .

Xiyu Wang vs. Mayar Sherif Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 15

Tuesday, August 15 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Xiyu Wang vs. Mayar Sherif Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has a 60.0% chance to win.

Xiyu Wang Mayar Sherif -150 Odds to Win Match +115 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 54.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.7

Xiyu Wang vs. Mayar Sherif Trends and Insights

Wang is coming off a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 61-ranked Yulia Putintseva in Sunday's qualifying round.

In the National Bank Open (her most recent tournament), Sherif was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 10-ranked Marketa Vondrousova, 4-6, 2-6.

Wang has played 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 23.6 games per match.

On hard courts, Wang has played 26 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.8 games per match while winning 49.8% of games.

In the past year, Sherif has played 36 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.2% of the games. She averages 21.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

On hard courts, Sherif has played 14 matches and averaged 20.2 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

Wang and Sherif have not competed against each other since 2015.

