Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (76-42) and New York Yankees (60-59) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET on August 15.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (8-4) against the Yankees and Luis Severino (2-7).

Yankees vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have come away with 15 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

New York scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (514 total, 4.3 per game).

The Yankees have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.07) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule