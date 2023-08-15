Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (76-42) and New York Yankees (60-59) matching up at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET on August 15.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (8-4) against the Yankees and Luis Severino (2-7).

Yankees vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Yankees vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Braves

  • Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

  • The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the over/under, New York and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.
  • The Yankees have come away with 15 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • New York has played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
  • The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • New York scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (514 total, 4.3 per game).
  • The Yankees have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.07) in the majors this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 9 @ White Sox L 9-2 Ian Hamilton vs Mike Clevinger
August 11 @ Marlins W 9-4 Ian Hamilton vs Jesús Luzardo
August 12 @ Marlins L 3-1 Michael King vs Sandy Alcantara
August 13 @ Marlins L 8-7 Gerrit Cole vs Eury Pérez
August 14 @ Braves L 11-3 Clarke Schmidt vs Max Fried
August 15 @ Braves - Luis Severino vs Bryce Elder
August 16 @ Braves - Randy Vasquez vs Charlie Morton
August 18 Red Sox - TBA vs Brayan Bello
August 19 Red Sox - Gerrit Cole vs Kutter Crawford
August 20 Red Sox - Clarke Schmidt vs Nick Pivetta
August 22 Nationals - Luis Severino vs Josiah Gray

