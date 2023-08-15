Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Braves on August 15, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Gleyber Torres and others on the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees heading into their matchup at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday at Truist Park.
Yankees vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Torres Stats
- Torres has collected 119 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .267/.334/.437 on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Aug. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Marlins
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 53 walks and 45 RBI (64 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .284/.416/.627 on the year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Aug. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Elder Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (8-4) for his 24th start of the season.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.
- In 23 starts, Elder has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 24th, 1.244 WHIP ranks 35th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 55th.
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Aug. 10
|5.0
|6
|5
|5
|5
|2
|at Cubs
|Aug. 5
|4.1
|7
|7
|5
|3
|3
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 29
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 23
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 18
|2.2
|7
|7
|5
|4
|1
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 159 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 65 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 55 bases.
- He's slashed .337/.423/.572 so far this season.
- Acuna has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with six walks and an RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|2-for-3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has recorded 123 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 79 walks. He has driven in 107 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .276/.386/.621 slash line so far this season.
- Olson has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .432 with a double, five home runs, 12 walks and 13 RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 13
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|3-for-5
|3
|2
|4
|10
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
