In the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ranked No. 23) faces Novak Djokovic (No. 2).

Djokovic is favored (-1000) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Davidovich Fokina, who is +550.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 90.9% chance to win.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Novak Djokovic +550 Odds to Win Match -1000 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.9% 35.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.3

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Davidovich Fokina defeated Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-3.

In his last match in the finals of the Wimbledon, Djokovic was defeated 6-1, 6-7, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Carlos Alcaraz.

Davidovich Fokina has played 55 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 26.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

Davidovich Fokina has played 25.2 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In his 57 matches in the past year across all court types, Djokovic is averaging 26.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 60.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Djokovic has played 35 matches and averaged 23.2 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

When competing against Davidovich Fokina, Djokovic sports a 3-1 record. They last met in the Round of 32 of the French Open, on June 2, 2023, which was a 7-6, 7-6, 6-2 win for Djokovic.

Djokovic and Davidovich Fokina have faced off in 10 total sets, with Djokovic winning eight of them and Davidovich Fokina two.

Djokovic has taken down Davidovich Fokina in 55 of 94 total games between them, good for a 58.5% winning percentage.

Davidovich Fokina and Djokovic have squared off four times, averaging 23.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

