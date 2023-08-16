On Wednesday, Alex Verdugo (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Nationals.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has 29 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 39 walks while batting .269.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 49th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

In 71 of 104 games this season (68.3%) Verdugo has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (29.8%).

Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (8.7%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has had an RBI in 32 games this year (30.8%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48.1% of his games this season (50 of 104), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 48 .301 AVG .232 .369 OBP .304 .484 SLG .358 28 XBH 14 5 HR 4 25 RBI 21 33/20 K/BB 35/19 2 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings