In the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, Alexander Zverev (ranked No. 17) faces Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 45).

Zverev carries -550 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 over Nishioka (+350).

Alexander Zverev vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Zverev vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has an 84.6% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Yoshihito Nishioka -550 Odds to Win Match +350 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.2% 60.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.5

Alexander Zverev vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Trends and Insights

Zverev is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 19-ranked Grigor Dimitrov in Tuesday's Round of 64.

Nishioka will look to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 7-5 victory over No. 58-ranked Gregoire Barrere in the Round of 64 on Sunday.

Zverev has played 49 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.0 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 15 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Zverev has played an average of 27.4 games (24.5 in best-of-three matches).

Nishioka is averaging 25.9 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) through his 42 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 49.7% of those games.

Nishioka has averaged 24.6 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.9% of those games.

Zverev and Nishioka have not matched up against each other since 2015.

